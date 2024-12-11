Passion and emotion are two nouns that usually go hand in hand with what we define as football. At least with the romantic (and utopian) vision that is usually held in mind. It is usually considered ideal that the rectors of a football club are ’emotionally’ linked to the institution whose reins they hold and that they feel – and have felt – in a ‘passionate’ way the colors they represent. I have no doubt that those who now manage Sevilla want the results to be the best possible. Regardless of how Sevilla fans they claim to be, they have a lot at stake. In any case, it is evident that when the bases laid seemed to be made of the strongest possible concrete, they have not been able to shore up these foundations at the time when a series of bad gusts of wind have occurred. It can’t be easy to have to handle the passion and emotion of thousands and thousands of fans with your work and, surely, if it were up to many, they would let go of this weight and responsibility without hesitation. It is evident that a football club has notable differences due to everything mentioned and the dependence of sporting results on the usual companies and, while great success is experienced as a shared joy and with greater echo, the frustration when things do not go As expected, it also has a greater impact than desired. And frustration ends up leading on many occasions to helplessness. Helpless to see that all the work done was going to waste was the entire Sevilla squad and coaching staff last Sunday at the Metropolitano. It would happen to anyone after such a setback. Kike Salas, with his tears, was the symbol of Sevilla’s collapse against Atlético de Madrid after a very notable match. Isaac Romero had already cried before seeing the goal for the first time this season. How many doubted both footballers during this course? The first, who became indisputable in Sevilla’s improvement last year with Quique Sánchez Flores, no longer had a level for the devalued squad this year and the Lebrija native was also not worth it due to his lack of effectiveness. There were fewer reasons than lack of patience. This hysterical Seville, accustomed to living surrounded by tension and helplessness, makes anyone cry. Those we see, and those we don’t. Much of what he tries doesn’t work because it doesn’t work and many times it doesn’t work because he can’t do it with what he has. Isaac and Kike Salas shed tears on Sunday, but also in recent times Jesús Navas has changed the crying for winning a title to the tears caused by the uncertainty of his future and the future of a club that he will no longer be able to defend on the field of game. It is not demagoguery: crying has always been cried at Sevilla. It is what this sport has that moves so much in those who enjoy it and feel it. The focus is on the why and the who. From the excessive joy for a historic goal, a title won or a classification suffered has gone in a flash to the exclusive cry of helplessness and relief of those who most proudly wear the shield on their chest and who, curiously, are usually under the magnifying glass And that, like so many other things in this indomitable Seville, is very unfair.

