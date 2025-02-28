Start again. And so again and again. Sevilla has not been capable in 25 days of the League of linking two victories consecutively. The club wants, with a small mouth, to excite its people, but not even from within … to believe. Nor, although they had full faith in it, they look with strength to take a step forward and show themselves ambitious.

Those who send spend their energies on Defend the indefensible, bend your head rarely and attack who attacks them. They know, in their internal jurisdiction, that the team has no solid football arguments to be a firm candidate to end the season in European positions and are content (to trust well) to keep the team first with less uncertainty than in the last two seasons. How things have changed. They rely on the quarry because they have no choice as they take out the calculator to see how to try, to counterreloj, make up some accounts that scare Juan without fear.

AND García Pimienta fits perfectly In their plans. The coach has the team in the place where he was expected: neither above, nor down. Leave the slit open to the unexpected (and so far undeserved) European classification and keeps the team at a prudential distance with respect to the descent. He learns to the rhythm of his players to float in a club in cover and taking out the necessary results to keep the flame of competitiveness alive and prevent people from disconnecting. It is not easy.

It has merit to keep the team so close to the first seven places. I do not say it, he says, that he argues that “he has a very short template” and that he will “cost them to face the parties with guarantees.” Before he did not raise his voice and, therefore, the alarm jumped. It turns out that it was not so malleable. He worked as a pyromaniance, the club fueled the flames airing a disagreement with the coach, but when he realized that they should have the satisfied coach toThey paid the fire with a pat on the back. And to continue. That the team competes, but not much, it is not going to be required more. That wins, even if we don’t know how. That pepper be empoled the books to do (as until now) work at its template in A team always on the edge of nerve attack. A cyclopymal club that is changing face and depends more on what it seems on its coach. Face and cross. Lime and sand. Victory and defeat. Everything is learned.

The tightening calendar, and the next duels against direct rival theorists will place Sevilla in the absence of the famous four or five days, in the place where he corresponds to him for his purely football member. The executives of the noble plant pray for García Pimient to keep the team until then with options to fight for the European classification. Thus it has us all entertaining And they can sell the season in which the fans had to assume the new reality as that of the first and important step in the new project that García Pimienta will direct. Each one who buys what he wants. Start again.