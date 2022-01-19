For the first time in more than three years since he made public his sentimental relationship with Miguel Bosé and that they had four children in common, the Valencian sculptor Nacho Palau has raised his voice in a long interview published this Wednesday exclusively by the magazine Ten minutes. In a talk that occupies more than a dozen pages of the publication and is accompanied by photographs taken in Chelva, Valencia, where he lives, Palau speaks at length and openly about how he met Bosé, what their more than 26-year relationship together were like, how was the decision to form a family or how they live, he and his children. He also comments on how it is that the four children they had in common live separated by more than 9,000 kilometers and an ocean. The two sons that Bosé had, Diego and Tadeo, live with the singer in Mexico, while his two, Ivo and Telmo, live with him in Chelva.

Throughout the interview with the publication, Palau’s speech revolves around his fight so that his four children can be together, grow up and share a life, because it is, according to his words, what he and Bosé thought to do when they decided to start a family. In October 2018, Nacho Palau announced his relationship (then already broken) with the singer in a statement to make public the news that he had initiated “the necessary legal actions for the defense and protection of his interests and, fundamentally, those of their minor children.” Two years later, in October 2020, Palau lost the trial against Bosé for the filiation claim of his two children and for which he tried to recognize that the four children were brothers.

Now, Palau affirms that he is continuing to insist on the legal process. Bosé beat him in the Court of First Instance number 4 of Pozuelo de Alarcón, Madrid, but has appealed and taken the case to the Provincial Court and, he assures, the sentence is about to be passed. “The judge is clear that Miguel and I had the intention of creating a family, of being parents of four children and that those four children were going to be brothers. It was a common family project. That the judge has taken for granted. What happens is that our legal system does not allow that affiliation. Yes, there is a de facto affiliation, but a legal affiliation cannot be declared”, says Palau in Ten minutes, where he also assures that he has presented “audiovisual evidence” where Bosé acknowledges their relationship: “He talks about me, about our project of forming a family and about everything.” “The judge sees it clearly,” he says, “that evidence exists.” For this reason, he affirms, it hurts him that Bosé denies his children and treats him as a “colleague” and not as his partner for a quarter of a century.

The Valencian affirms that “for now there is no date for the resolution of the appeal” but that the Court “will not take long” and that if they reject it, it will go to the Supreme Court and then it could even reach the European Court of Human Rights, “until the end”. He assures that what he will get will be “surely shared custody”. He says that there would be “formulas” to ensure that, if Bosé does not return from Mexico (he plans to continue in Chelva), the boys, who are already 10 years old and have been separated for three years, see each other more often: “They could study here for a year and another there, there are international schools… I am open to everything”.

What he explains is that they have resorted to Justice “because an agreement could not be reached” between the ex-partner, and that therefore for the moment a judicial visitation regime has been imposed that “consists of seeing each other all the time possible: summer vacations, Easter, etc…”. The four boys are fulfilling it, they come and go from Mexico to Valencia and vice versa, but Bosé does not accompany them but they travel with “a person who works for him,” says Palau. According to his version, the children see each other constantly on video calls and even “play together on weekends” in the distance, but he explains that the best comes when the four of them are together again, in reunions: “They are very beautiful, they hug the four of them begin to tell me about their battles, they run to hug me! I am your father!”

Palau also gives an account of Bosé’s obsession with security, which made the children not even go out on the street. He says that the singer “has changed a lot and began to change when the children were born”, and that the musician always imposed his criteria. “Perhaps it wasn’t just the children, but also his career, but Miguel’s character soured,” he reflects. He continues to maintain a good relationship with the singer’s family. Lucía Dominguín often goes to visit the children and, she assures, Lucía Bosé, the artist’s now deceased mother, was going to testify in her favor at the trial.

In addition, in the interview he reviews how his life was with the singer. “It started as a beautiful story and ended as a horror story,” says Palau. They met when he was 19 years old at the Palau de las Artes and “it was a crush on both of them,” he says. Then Bosé called him, about a month and a half later, and they had their first date, then he went to Madrid and they ended up living in Extremadura, in a farm that the singer bought, and they spent “eight or nine years” there. Palau – who was going to dedicate himself to sculpture and gemology – took “a farmer’s course” and dedicated himself to the farm, hired by the Bosé company, which had him on the payroll. Later the Junta de Extremadura gave him a subsidy and he invested it entirely in that farm: “And in the end the farm was left to Miguel and I didn’t see a dime. So that later they say that I am an exploited. It is true that with him I never lacked for anything, but you will never have seen me dressed in Armani or live in abundance”.

Later, in 2016, they went to live in Panama. That was when they broke up as a couple and decided to sign a private agreement. “In that agreement, nothing is given to me, it only details the conditions that I had in Panama: the money that I received per month, 3,000 dollars, in addition to a payroll that I already had, a car at my disposal and an apartment to rent. 50 meters from Miguel’s house to live alone in Panama and avoid conflicts at home. I sign that document because I have always signed what Miguel has put in front of me without advice,” says Palau, who assures that the relationship had deteriorated so much that they were “very bad as a couple”: “[Bosé] It was tremendous, we got along fatally”. “When Miguel is good he is very good and when he is bad he is the worst”, he assures

It is then that the sculptor decides to return to Madrid, to a house paid for by Bosé. The children stay in Panama, he goes twice a year and also when the singer worked, to take care of them, so he was calm because, even if he did not live with his children, “the coexistence of the brothers was assured.” But they do not reach an agreement, he hires a lawyer who does not agree with those of Bosé: “Miguel always wanted things to be as he seemed to him without anything legal, so he took the children and left” .

”The four children were spending their first vacation period with me in Moralzarzal when he decided to take Diego and Tadeo to Mexico. And it breaks the coexistence of the brothers. That’s when everything ends and I move in with Ivo and Telmo in Chelva, Valencia”, recalls Palau in Ten minutes about which was the total break with Bosé, with whom he lived for 26 years.

Palau also speaks about that relationship in the interview, explaining that he “wasn’t bad” having been practically hidden for more than a quarter of a century and that their relationship was “wonderful” at first, and that’s why he accepted it. “In the end I did have a very, very bad time. He has said that in the end he fell out of love, he was disappointed, but the same thing has happened to him. With Miguel I felt sheltered, protected, he was a wonderful guy, funny, with him I have had everything, he has never lacked for anything and we have loved each other very much and we have been happy. But when that deteriorates and ends…”, he reflects.

Economically, he explains that he has not asked the singer for anything, neither for himself nor for the two children he is in charge of, although the differences between the children and their siblings are evident. “Once the coexistence of the minors ends, I do not ask for anything. Would you deny bread to your children knowing that they have needs? I don’t ask him, he knows what’s going on… If he doesn’t come out of it, I don’t ask him for anything, I’ll keep the children and I’ll do everything I can for them”. The children have already had three separate “and of course they notice the differences.” “They see it, they hear it… I’m not saying I don’t have money and Miguel does, but they see it and know the effort I make. And what do I tell them, turn off the lights, I can’t buy you this and that…”. In addition, he does not demand financial compensation for those years of relationship or for taking care of their children. “I think you don’t have to give me anything. I do it so that the children live together. I have shown that I can work at anything, my rings don’t fall off, I am happy and I love working. I have worked in a nursing home in the middle of a pandemic and it was very complicated. Then I started working in a sausage factory and that’s not hard, it’s really hard! With my back problems, carrying, transporting… I work, I don’t have any problems and I’m not ashamed of anything. I don’t have a pernicious life, I just want to support my children, that they be together, however and wherever. I don’t want anything for myself.”

Palau avoids speaking ill of Bosé as a father, although he does leave a slight criticism of the denialism that the singer has displayed during the times of the pandemic. “I respect their way of thinking, but I do not share it, I am vaccinated and I am going to vaccinate Ivo and Telmo. I don’t know what Miguel will do with Diego and Tadeo”, assures the Valencian. “It seems a bit heavy that a person like him, with a social repercussion, is blunt on an issue like this, that can make other people doubt or fear. I do not get it”.