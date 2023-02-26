Nacho Palau has participated in the ‘Déjate Querer’ program after finishing treatment for lung cancer that he was diagnosed with last summer, upon his return from Honduras. “I’m excited. I have discovered that people loved me, it has been a process in which I have felt very loved, “said the sculptor, who has acknowledged that he has had the support of his children and his ex-partner, Miguel bose.

Nacho Palau explained that he lost his voice due to chemotherapy treatment, which made him feel special empathy for the singer, with whom he shared his life for years.

In his interview with Paz Padilla he acknowledged that he had been about to throw in the towel since the process has been very hard because in addition to everything he was experiencing in the first person, his mother was also undergoing treatment for cancer.

During this time, Miguel Bosé has been by his side. “We have cried together,” she confessed. «The first call was very emotional. He told me that she was there, not to worry. That he take care of me and feed me well and that I not worry about anything else, “she explained while he assured that he still loves him very much.