Nacho Martín Blanco (Barcelona, ​​40 years old) is the PP candidate for Barcelona who takes over from Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. Until a month and a half ago he was the spokesman for Ciudadanos in Parliament.

Q. In the municipal elections he campaigned for Ciudadanos. Isn’t it a strange situation?

R. No, Ciudadanos has had a declining trajectory and due to my own political trajectory it is coherent that I have joined the PP lists for elections like these. Spain is playing a lot. I feel identified with what Feijóo represents both in substance and in form. The movement is understandable, reasonable and foreseeable.

Q. In two days he went from resigning from Ciudadanos to being the head of the PP list. Worried that you might be called a turncoat?

R. It has nothing to do with turncoats. On the contrary: it is an opportunity to concentrate and help regroup the center-right vote, the sensible vote. I have done things as I should. I keep many friends in Ciudadanos, but the project is difficult to continue. You don’t have to think about it too much when they propose you to be the head of the PP list. If from modesty you want to continue contributing things to your country, it is absolutely essential.

Q. Who proposed it?

R. It comes directly from Feijóo and his immediate surroundings. It was after the Ciudadanos executive that I proposed the dissolution of the party and my departure. I have friends in the PP for years with whom I share the vision of Catalonia.

Q. In the last elections, the PP opted for Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. Is it a profile change?

R. I like to think that between us there are more similarities than differences. I have respect, affection and admiration for him. It is a strong policy and intellectually very prepared.

Q. What is at stake for you in these elections?

R. They have a historical scope. We risk the quality of democracy. The socialist party has crossed red lines such as putting the government of Spain in the hands of parties that want to liquidate coexistence between Spaniards. With Bildu, an abject party, Sánchez has crossed the Rubicon. He sanchismo it has degraded the institutions and institutionalized the lie. It is an ethical and moral requirement that it end once and for all.

Q. What do you mean by institutionalizing the lie?

R. For example, he said that he would not sleep peacefully if he had to govern with Podemos and it seems that he does so freely in Moncloa. Or that he reforms sedition to homologate it to Europe.

Q. What is wrong with raising pensions by 8.5% or the minimum wage by 47%? These are two measures that the Government demands

R. What is bad is the moment in which they are announced, in an electoral and opportunistic way. But I am not opposed to them.

Q. Illa believes that Catalonia can tip the balance. In 2019, the gap between PSC (13) and PP (2) was 11 seats. What’s your objective?

R. I am convinced that it will not be so. That historical difference between the PSC and the PP can be cut substantially. We can have a magnificent result: six deputies for Barcelona and 10 in Catalonia as a whole.

Q. The PSC says that Catalonia is better than in 2017. Do you see it that way?

R. That is relative. Sánchez’s only policy has been to appease the Catalan nationalists. He has granted them pardons and repealed the crime of sedition and reduced the penalties for embezzlement, which we will reverse. He has not spoken with the whole of Catalan society: he has only dedicated himself to satisfying his partners. It is a tricky and poisoned tranquility. He would be delighted that the companies that left for the process.

Q. He abhors the pacts with ERC. And is it not bothering you that the PP agrees with Vox, that it denies rights and social conquests and that it is censoring culture?

R. I am in favor of agreements towards the center and the consensus of the big parties. If Sánchez is terrified of Vox, he should accept the pact that Feijóo proposed to invest the candidate with the most votes. And ERC has violated the Constitution and Vox, despite being against the autonomous State, no.

Q. Is it feasible for the PP to govern with Vox when it wants to repeal the autonomies?

R. We aspire to an absolute majority and if not, our program should prevail. And one of its currencies is the autonomous State.

Q. The Socialists affirm that the PP has no project for Catalonia and that it uses it electorally

R. It isn’t true. Feijóo gives him priority. He has come 10 times in a year. I don’t think there are many more autonomist politicians in Spain than him.

Q. He was in favor of reissuing in the Barcelona Provincial Council the same principle as in the City Council where the votes of the PP and common ones converged to make Jaume Collboni mayor. They have finally agreed with TotxTerrassa. Why hasn’t it worked this time?

R. It seems that the commons have returned to sectarianism. I am concerned that they despise the PP but even more that they despise their voters. It is a very common sectarianism, but the PP was not going to drag itself to enter into a pact either.

Q. Alejandro Fernández, president of the party, has renounced going on the PP lists for consistency, remembering that he once opposed the people who left Catalan politics. Does that gesture anticipate any change in the leadership of the party?

R. It seems to me one of the greatest assets of Catalan constitutionalism. He is a politician of strength, with an indisputable career and one of the best speakers in Parliament. I wish you a long life based on the PP. He is an essential politician to continue defending constitutionalism in Catalonia and the unity of Spain in our land.

