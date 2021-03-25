Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez admitted that he fully understands that the nature of football and its conditions are not proven anyway, and that matters in it change as quickly as anyone imagines, even if he plays a lot of matches. Nacho was referring to his regular participation with the “royal” in all the recent matches, taking advantage of the absence of the team captain and defensive star Sergio Ramos, who had surgery on his knee and moved away from the team for a not short time. Nacho took advantage of it best, to stabilize his feet as a key player in defense, He formed an understanding duo with Frenchman Raphael Varane at the center of the defense.

Nacho said in statements to the “Transistor” program on Spanish television: When I was a young child, I dreamed of playing for Real Madrid, and now I have played more than 200 games with the “Royal” and is very happy to defend his shirt, and I hope to stay for many years to come.

In response to a question about whether he will renew his contract with the club, Nacho said: I want it very much, and when the summer comes, I will sit with the coach and management of the club, and make the right decision, and my big dream is to end my football career here in Madrid.

He added: Last year was a nightmare for me, because my periods of separation from the team were more than my participation in matches, for many reasons, especially injuries and low level, but this is football, it is a really entertaining sport with its bittersweetness.

Nacho revealed that this year he feels confident and psychologically stable on a personal level, and he sees it as a very good year, and said: On the field, I feel that my performance is completely different from past seasons, and that my self-confidence is increasing day by day, match after match, and playing regularly has contributed a lot to I have reached this level, and I am happy about that.

As Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the European Champions League, he was asked what he expected for this match. Nacho said: A difficult match, and we previously faced this team three years ago in the final of the tournament, and Liverpool has a fiery attack that includes Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino, who are a very dangerous trio, but we have our tools and our strengths, and we know very well their weaknesses.

It is noteworthy that despite Ramos’ return to the team, Zinedine Zidane, the coach, made sure to keep Nacho in the starting line-up, and played with three players in the heart of the defense, as happened in the Italian match at Atlanta, in the return of the 16th round of the Champions League, to take advantage of the physical and artistic condition Which Nacho arrived at, but comforted Ramos in the last Celta Vigo match in the “La Liga”, and involved Nacho in the core of the defense, and he succeeded in returning the three points, thanks to the strength of the defense and the strength of Nacho’s performance.