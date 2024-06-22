Nacho Fernández has decided to leave Real Madrid after 23 years at the club, which he joined when he was 11, and has committed to Al-Qadisiyah in Saudi Arabia, according to what he announced Brand and this newspaper has been able to confirm it from sources close to the operation. The 34-year-old center back, who is currently concentrating with the Spanish team for the European Championship in Germany, signs for two seasons with the team coached by former Real Madrid player Míchel, and owned by Aramco, the largest oil company in the world.

The youth player, finally the team’s first captain this season, had decided months ago to leave the Bernabéu, and had informed the board that he was preparing to move to Miami to enjoy with his family the experience of living in the United States and playing in the MLS on Messi’s team. However, in the last weeks of the season, starting in both matches of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern and in the final against Borussia Dortmund, he began to doubt that plan, according to sources close to the footballer, who came to suspect that perhaps he would extend his contract with Madrid for another year. Florentino Pérez had offered him an extension, and had given him until June 30 to decide.

The options were multiplying. An important offer appeared from Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi team, with which negotiations made great progress. However, the operation was frustrated very close to its end: the club’s presidency prefers to build from somewhat younger players. But the Saudi route, explored until such advanced stages, had been opened.

He was also presented with the option of Al-Qadisiyah, recently promoted to first class, and with 15 Spaniards in its structure, including the coach, Míchel, and the sports director, Carlos Antón. In addition, promotion was achieved with several Spanish footballers, such as defender Álvaro González and goalkeeper Joel Robles.

Nacho leaves Real Madrid after having joined La Cibeles for the first time as captain this year, with the League trophy and then the Champions League trophy. He closes his career in the club of his life with six European Cups, five club World Cups, four European Super Cups, four Leagues and two Copas del Rey.

