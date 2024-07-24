Nacho Fernández, now a defender for Al Qadsiah, said on Wednesday through tears, during his official farewell as a Real Madrid player, that the white club, after almost 24 years (he arrived when he was a child of just ten) in its ranks, “is everything” to him and declared that he wants to always be remembered as “a youth player who gave everything” for the club presided over by Florentino Pérez.

In an emotional event, attended by his four children (Guillermo, Lola, Alejandra and Nacho), his wife (María), his parents (José Mará and Maite), the president of Real Madrid Florentino Pérez and members of the first team, such as coach Carlo Ancelotti and players Dani Ceballos, Lucas Vázquez and Thibaut Courtois, Nacho said goodbye with kind words to the club where he has developed his entire career since he was ten years old.

“This club is everything to me. Real Madrid will always be our home and our team. Now I will join all my friends to support Real Madrid. I want you to remember me as a youth player who gave everything for his club. From now on, I will shout Hala Madrid at all times,” he said.

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, said that the defender’s career “is one of the most brilliant” in the history of the Madrid club. “Your family has helped you achieve your dreams. Your family is proud of the great captain who lifted the fifteenth. It has been an exceptional year with a Super Cup, a League and a Champions League with the national team as the culmination of the European Championship. You must feel very proud to be part of a Spanish team that also won the Nations League. Nacho’s career is one of the most brilliant of Real Madrid and Spanish football. We thank you, we give you our love and our admiration. It will always be your home, you know that very well. Thank you very much, dear Nacho.”

