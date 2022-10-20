Very few bands in the history of Spanish music have managed to combine the beauty of poetry and the energy of power pop with as much spirit as the one formed by Antonio Vega and Nacho García Vega in the eighties. And the thing is, since her unforgettable self-titled debut, Nacha Pop has established herself as an enthusiastic ‘rara avis’ located in the legendary Madrid scene. Their repertoire hasn’t lost a bit of vigor over time, turning their current concerts, now without the longed-for presence of Antonio, into a joyful reunion. We chat with Nacho a few days before the Caravaca Power Pop closes.

Nacha Pop When

Saturday, at 8:00 p.m.

Where

Bullring. Caravaca de la Cruz.

How many

Tickets: 7 and 10 euros.

–When did you feel the first connection with the wonderful universe of power pop?

–It is the place where we are most comfortable, that is why we love being at this festival. It is a musical style that we have been passionate about since the first moment we picked up a guitar and started composing songs.

-What musical proposals of this genre do you think have been able to exert a greater influence on your work?

–The love for power pop comes from the mixture of Californian music from the seventies with more powerful groups like Led Zeppelin and the birth of the new wave. And the truth is that I still love those guitars and powerful rhythmic bases with melodies and harmonies that are far from heavy metal or hard rock.

«We have the head in a new album that maybe we can present in 2024»



-It’s really satisfying to see the way in which the young audience joins the band’s usual fans. Where do you think lies the key for Nacha Pop to work so well with these new generations?

-People like songs that are made with a lot of intensity and without prejudice. It is magnetic music for any generation. It is true that we see very young people at our concerts, just as we see people of our generation who may be their parents or grandparents and who live it in a more intimate way. The mixture of these audiences is what makes us think that we are in the right place.

«Power pop is a musical style that we are passionate about»



–To what extent do you experience concerts as a way of rediscovering the band’s repertoire?

-The songs are the protagonists and they are always there to give you something that they had not given you before. What we love is to change the repertoire. There are always ten or twelve emblematic songs that are set in stone, but we like to vary the rest of the songs to surprise ourselves. We want each concert to be unique.

–Can we dream of new Nacha Pop material?

-Yes, we have our heads, hearts and hands on a new album that we may be able to present in 2024. I’m excited about some of the songs I’m writing now.