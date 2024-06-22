🚨🇸🇦 Al Qadsiah have offered a two-year deal to Nacho after deal in stand-by with Al Ittihad.

Nacho, seriously considering this possibility with Real Madrid waiting for his final decision to be communicated in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/kVVb0SPzq1

