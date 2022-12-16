Early Christmas gift for River fans. Within hours of the World Cup final against France, a bombing of the millionaire pass market was released. Nacho Fernández has an agreement to return to Núñez and will be a new reinforcement for Martín Demichelis.
The footballer was determined to return to the country and wear the red band again. The main reason was that his wife is pregnant and he wants her to experience this process in his country. They also wanted the upbringing to be here and that is why they put returning as a top priority.
Although his contract in Brazil was until 2023a debt that Mineiro had with River was the key to the negotiation. The leaders managed to reach an agreement and in the next few hours he will travel to undergo a medical examination and sign his contract.
Nacho Fernández was one of the great figures of the Marcelo Gallardo cycle, he won seven titles and has a great personal present. He comes from being one of the figures of his previous club, so he is an excellent signing.
He will join Matías Kranevitter, who has already been made official and is now under the coach’s orders. River is beginning to recover old soldiers and the two new reinforcements are known from the house. This can be a plus, since they will need less time to adapt and they are players who are already recognized by the fans. Will this stage be as good as the previous one? The illusion is complete.
related links
More news from River
More news on the pass market
#Nacho #Fernández #River #player
Leave a Reply