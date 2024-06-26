Recently the real Madrid The defender’s departure was made official Nacho Fernandez, captain of the first team to lift the trophy Champions League in the stadium Wembley and that he came to the club when he was ten years old.

“The defender joined Real Madrid as a junior in 2001, at the age of 10, to be part of the youth team and went through stages until making his debut in the first team under the guidance of the Portuguese. Jose Mourinho in April 2011, as a starter in a rout at Mestalla against Valencia on the penultimate matchday of the League (3-6),” said the EFE agency.

The letter

And he added: “Since then he has played for 12 seasons in the first team and has had a career that has culminated in 2024 by winning three titles as captain -Spanish Super Cup, League and Champions League-, thus achieving, together with the Croatian, Luka modric, the player with the most trophies in the history of Real Madrid -26-: 6 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 2 Copas del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups in 364 games. In addition, with the Spanish team he was proclaimed European under-21 champion and champion of the Nations League and, currently, he is competing in the “Germany Euro 2024.”

The player wrote a letter, a very heartfelt farewell message after his time at the glorious Spanish club.

The good bye

“Dear Madridistas. I want to dedicate a few words to you that are few to express everything I feel at this moment. I say goodbye to the club of my life, Real Madrid. I arrived when I was 10 years old, I formed myself as a person and as a player, I learned to win and lose, to fight and suffer, to enjoy, and to always live with enthusiasm and determination,” said Nacho.

And he added: “I learned everything that I am today. I have been coming to train every day at the same place for almost 25 years, learning the values ​​of Real Madrid, giving my life and fighting for this shield: you have given me everything,” Nacho’s farewell text begins.

“It is very difficult for me, but now it is time to leave with the confidence and peace of mind of knowing that I have always given my best to represent this shield, on and off the field. When I was a child, I dreamed many times of playing in our stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu, and today I have the honor of ending my time as the captain who managed to lift our 15th Champions League. There are no words to express my feelings. “I always wanted my ending as a Real Madrid player to be beautiful and at the top, and I can tell you that having a better one than this is impossible,” he said.