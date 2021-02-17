“I hope Gallardo makes me better playedr “, Ignacio Fernández had said at the beginning of 2016 when – recently arrived from Gymnastics – he appeared in society in River. Five years later, the mission is accomplished.”Yes I’m going better player. That statement was very good. I grew a lot as a player and as a person. Many players have passed, but this group always maintained humility, “said Nacho this Wednesday morning at the door of the Ezeiza property where he gave some statements to the media present to give voice to his departure from River. The talented midfielder was will go to play at Atlético Mineiro from Brazil. For this transfer River will have about six million dollars clean.

A few hours into his trip to Brazil, to undergo a medical check-up and sign a three-season contract with Atlético Mineiro, the now former Millionaire midfielder took the morning to take a tour of River Camp, the one that so many mornings and afternoons watched training. But this time, Nacho didn’t practice. This time the visit was to say goodbye to his teammates, the coaching staff and all the River fans who banked him during these five successful years at the club.

“I did not imagine that everything that happened in this club would happen. It is always very difficult to play here in River and to do it for five years I did not expect it. It was a dream come true “, detailed Fernández who, when choosing his best year at River, did not hesitate to answer:”2018 I think was the year. We beat Boca two finals. I keep that year. As for football, I liked 2019 a little more. “Of course, 2018 saw the greatest football emotions of his career. And in football terms, his game reached the top in 2019. Of course, in 2018 it was key in the two finals against Boca. In Mendoza for the Argentine Super Cup, they took the penalty that Pity Martínez converted and started the play of the second goal with a long run with dominated ball, with Cardona running from behind without being able to reach it. And in Madrid assisted Lucas Pratto for the partial tie.

And he was moved: “They were five years where we lived very beautiful moments. Today I have to say goodbye to everyone. I have mixed feelings, because it is a step in my career that I was looking for, but I left the club, many friends and a lot of love and it costs me a lot. But that’s the way it is, “Nacho began, after getting out of his car to speak to the media.

JJPANA6091. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 10/01/2019.- Ignacio Fernández of River Plate celebrates a goal this Tuesday in a match of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Boca Juniors, at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires (Argentina) . EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Along the same lines, he continued: “I always said it: it is difficult to leave River. Every time an offer appeared, the decision cost a lot and it never finished closing. Today, at 31 years old, it was time and that is why I think He gave everything like that. But logically, it is a very great pain. In my case, it is an emotional farewell. As much as we are footballers, we are people, we have feelings. There were many years in which we lived very strong things. “

Nacho also made reference to the talk he had with Gallardo before making the decision to leave the club. “I always had a very good relationship with Marcelo and he always understood me in all the pass markets. He was the first to know when there was an offer. This time the talk was a little different because he understood my situation, thanked me for all these years and wished me the best for everything that comes, “said the southpaw.

About the closing, Nacho was reminded that at some point Diego Maradona classified him as “the best player in Argentina”, and when he mentioned it, Fernández could not contain his emotion: “It was not a backpack, it was something nice that he recognized me. The soccer people, Diego … The truth is that it was a very great emotion … “, said Nacho, who also left River with enormous emotion and through the big door …

