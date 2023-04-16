The adage that accompanies Nacho’s career, which he always complies with, is as accurate as it is misleading. Because yes, he always complies, but the expression sometimes also contains a certain condescension, as if complying at Real Madrid was a formality. In Cádiz he even fulfilled the goal, the first, the determining factor in a game that seemed indecipherable despite the inspiration of Rodrygo and Benzema. And then he met his brother Álex, a rival in yellow, with whom he stayed chatting on the stairs to the locker room.

Nacho fulfilled, and with him Madrid fulfilled, in the middle of their Champions League quarterfinal tie against Chelsea. He could not be blamed for neglect in this league delivery. No drop in tension, despite the six footballers who were not on the field when the match began. Kroos and Vinicius had stayed at home, touching the physical limit of the German; something touched the Brazilian, who has also excited the rival a lot in the past.

Regarding those who started on Wednesday at the Bernabéu, Modric, Camavinga, Carvajal and Alaba were also missing on the bench. The lineup was facing London, but the team dealt bluntly with the matter that had brought them there. Despite the gigantic distance that separates him from Barcelona, ​​despite the formidable brilliance of another European Cup semifinal within reach just three days away.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team did not want to allow themselves any more dizziness like the defeat against Villarreal. He grabbed the game from the start and barely allowed three Cádiz runs, although one ended with a Pacha Espino ball hitting the post. The defense allowed little else, especially Militão, who performs with superlative authority, superior in speed, determination and in reading spaces. The center-back plays these days with an overwhelming clairvoyance. Like in a trance

The defense worked for Madrid, and also the attack, but it showed more intermittent gaps in the center of the field, where only Valverde remained from those who played against Chelsea. Tchouameni and Ceballos accompanied him, who shone especially when he was around the area. It was difficult for the average to start in the first section, during which Ancelotti’s men had fun playing near the area. The forward had dazzling flashes, like a double wall between Asensio and Benzema at the crown of the area that ended with a shot from the Frenchman crashing into David Gil’s body, which put an end to a highly inspired performance.

It was another night of scattering walls in shoe boxes. Ceballos and Rodrygo also had fun, who carried out his exploration work in several phases. He began by tasting the central lane, gravitating behind Benzema. But when he was most desperate for the Cádiz defense was when he approached the line on the left wing, the usual corridor of the absent Vini. Rodrygo’s dribbling catalog does not cause nostalgia for his compatriot’s. It is less exuberant, perhaps more subtle, more contained in the gestures, but it cuts through with the inevitability of the laser. He had never tried as many dribbles with Madrid as he did in Cádiz (13), and he had never come out well from so many (8). For his deadliest trick he didn’t even need to touch the ball. A pass came to him inside the area, he threw a bicycle over without controlling it with which he took off two opponents, and the genius died again in David Gil.

The goalkeeper was playing only his eighth game in the First Division, the fourth of this course, perhaps the last. He covered the four sanction matches against Ledesma, the owner of the post, and completed a very remarkable performance on a day of siege. They were coming at him from all sides, with all kinds of elaborations, and he defused each onslaught. Or the stringer. Or the stick. Or Fali. Gil played illuminated, a night to remember against the European champion before returning the goal to Ledesma. The reverse of that light was Benzema, inspired by inventiveness and delight, but struggling with the goal.

The ball flowed to Madrid, and from that fluidity occasions spilled out. He shot 35 times, more than any team ever in the League. But nothing. The goal that unblocked the game came through the most unexpected route: a shot from far away from Nacho, who began the game as a left-back and by that time had already moved to the right. From there he scored, just the second goal of his career from outside the box, and from there he was about to repeat after a slalom with which he entered the box like Rodrygo.

Then Asensio scored, who had also scored against Chelsea and completed a high-level game with the consistency that was always demanded of him.

With the commitment resolved, Ancelotti gave Hazard a while, just the Belgian’s fifth league game. On the field, he himself explained the scarcity: he lives at a different speed, very far from the rest of the team, who is already looking back at Stamford Bridge without forgiving another league night.

