Real Madrid took Zorrilla’s victory last season because of Zidane’s idea that all his players look for the goal. “It was a play in which I was not going to raise, the coach told me to go to the near post and the ball fell to me.” It is the explanation of the goal that its material author gave, Nacho, who that night occupied the right side due to the absence of the sanctioned Carvajal. The youth squad did not go looking for a teammate to celebrate the goal, but rather the mastermind behind the goal that ultimately led to victory: his coach Zinedine Zidane.

The 31-year-old defender, despite the fact that last season was his season with the least participation since he was a full member of the first team, he did not hesitate for a minute in a symbolic gesture of his commitment and loyalty to the team and Zizou. “If I have to bet on someone, it’s on the coach. I have his trust, which is the most important thing for me.”was Nacho’s response that same night when they asked him about his lack of minutes. Words to reinforce gestures and deeds.

Nacho Fernández hugs Zidane to celebrate Valladolid’s goal that gave Real Madrid victory last season in Zorrilla.

Little more than a year later Nacho returns to the scene of his last league goal (he scored a few days later against Real Sociedad, but in the Cup) as Zidane’s ordinary resource. He opened the season on the right side, to make up for the losses of Carvajal and Odriozola. Lucas Vázquez, who replaced him at the Camp Nou when the Complutense was injured, overtook him in Zidane’s preferences. But Nacho’s work always ends up making a hole in difficulties, when he is most needed. The injuries worsened in defense and the coach once again used his replacement of guarantees for any position in the rear.

Nacho will add his fourth consecutive game in Pucela accompanying Varane in the axis of the rear. And the casualty report predicts a few more weeks in the eleven until Ramos and Militao are reestablished, whom he discusses the third central position. It will be his 14th game of the season, way in the 20 that he has reached in at least five of the last six seasons. Without making noise, he has earned gallons. He is the faithful gregarious of Zidane.