The 17 alleged students who are part of the artistic cast of Malinchethe show that musician and composer Nacho Cano has been performing at the IFEMA fairgrounds in Madrid since 2023, had been denied a study permit since last May, according to police sources. “All the files had the same documentation and they were all resolved at the end of May, denying the study permit and therefore forcing the mandatory departure,” explain sources from the investigation, which led on Tuesday to the arrest of the former member of Mecano along with his personnel manager accused of “facilitating illegal immigration and crimes against workers’ rights.” Later, after leaving the police station without testifying, Cano gave a press conference in which he showed himself to be the victim of a police persecution, allegedly orchestrated by those who are against the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, whom he supports and with whom he maintains a friendship.

Photo screening of Malinche, on September 13 in Madrid. Europa Press News (Europa Press via Getty Images)

The young people, “who received scholarships with an internship contract,” according to the music producer and his collaborators, arrived in Spain last December on six different flights from Guadalajara (Mexico) “with precise instructions on what they had to bring and say at the border,” according to sources in the investigation. They were told “to pretend to be tourists, that they had a return ticket, a tourist guide to Madrid and instructions to make people believe that they would return within that time frame and that they would not be stopped at the entrance,” the same sources add. However, they were unable to convince those in charge of the Government Delegation in Madrid that they had any training related to the work they were coming to Spain to do, according to sources in the case, and for that reason they were denied a study permit in May and were ordered to leave the country as soon as possible. Despite this, “and without knowing it,” according to police sources, they continued working in the show: “They were being deceived,” they say. “They have no contract. The Government Delegation has denied them a study permit because they do not have any training. They had exclusivity with the musical to train and replace the actors,” the same sources explain.

The police version refutes the arguments put forward by Cano’s lawyer at the press conference on Tuesday: “They do not need a visa to enter Schengen territory and for the first 60 days a stay for studies was requested in a timely manner. This documentation included the registration at an approved study centre and a medical certificate. All this documentation is awaiting a decision from the Government Delegation and we all know that these resources are overwhelmed.”

Ten hours from Monday to Saturday for 500 euros per month

The police investigation began on January 11, when one of the young Mexican dancers went to the Central Police Station to file a complaint. She then left the show, so today there are 16 young artists who have arrived from Mexico. The girl, whom Cano and his team described on Tuesday as “problematic”, went to the police station on more than one occasion to report the situation they were experiencing. “She provided information, messages, itineraries, recognitions…”, say police sources. And the subsequent investigations led the agents to check their situation in Spain. Thus they discovered that they were staying in a hostel in the center of the capital without being aware of their irregular situation in Spain. They shared rooms in groups of four, they were only paid a 10 euro menu a day always in the same restaurant, and they had to pay for both breakfast and dinner, they were given a 20 euro allowance at the weekend and they were paid 300 euros a month, which later rose to 500. They worked, rehearsing, from 9.30 to 19.30 from Monday to Saturday, and even on some Sundays they also had to go to some events. And, if they wanted to earn more money, they had to work serving drinks at the Canalla bar after the performance. Malinche. These were the conditions, according to the police report. “The money for this project comes from Malinche and guarantees students accommodation, food and expenses,” Cano said on Tuesday.

Nacho Cano, during the press conference this Tuesday in Madrid. Ricardo Rubio (Europa Press)

Some dancers, who accompanied Nacho Cano at the press conference yesterday, claimed to have been “coerced” by the police, who had pushed them to report “harassment”, “touching”, and all kinds of abusive behaviour by the police officers who took their statements and whom Cano, on more than one occasion, called “criminals”, compared Spain to Venezuela and even argued that their arrest was a way of covering up the proceedings being carried out by a Madrid court against the wife of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. “The 16 dancers were informed of their rights as victims, they all came as victims and were not aware of their irregular situation. They were being deceived,” insist sources from the investigation.

These statements by the composer have led Renfe, one of its sponsors, to release a statement this Wednesday: “The statements made yesterday, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, by the artist and producer Nacho Cano in which he describes the National Police as “criminal” force us to proceed to terminate the collaboration agreement with Malinche The Musical Spain SL. This agreement establishes that the parties may unilaterally and early withdraw from it when they understand that the collaboration of the other party with other entities “is likely to cause reputational harm.” The company argues that it “shares the social concern over an alleged violation of workers’ rights.”

The music producer maintains that they are not workers, but rather students who are part of a privately funded scholarship through which the group is trained in Spain so that they can later be part of the same show when it premieres in Mexico. The former member of Mecano has acknowledged that the students came to participate in the musical “doing internships, which is something that the law allows.” “We are not talking about bringing workers because they are not working, they are doing internships, but many of them are on stage,” he said. Cano explained that the program was launched last year. According to his version, the Casa de México contacted him offering him three scholarships to MalincheThe producer said that, since he had planned to premiere the version of the show in Mexico the following year, he decided to increase the number of beneficiaries to 19 people.

The Casa de México España Foundation, with which the agreement for this training stay was supposedly signed, explained in a statement on Tuesday that there were only three scholarships linked to Jana International School of Performing Arts, which collaborates with MalincheHowever, last December, the Mexican Embassy hosted the presentation of this scholarship program in one act The programme already mentioned 20 students who would be trained on the stage where the musical is being performed, at Ifema, and it was specified that the training would be provided by members of the current cast of the musical. This programme is being led by Susanna Jove, the production manager of the play.

For its part, the Mexican embassy has avoided making statements on the matter, arguing that it was not going to comment “because the scholarships are exclusively for Nacho Cano,” it reports. Ana Puentes.

Following his appearance before the media and subsequent interviews, Nacho Cano will soon be summoned to testify in court.