The musician Nacho Cano has received this Sunday the Grand Cross of May 2 on the occasion of the Day of the Community of Madrid, although, after receiving this distinction, he has stated that the one who deserves it this year is the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for being “brave” and “opening the theaters.”

“I … I love this Medal, because at school they didn’t give me … This year’s art and culture medal, for keeping theaters open, for being so brave, you deserve it,” he addressed to Ayuso, to whom she has given the band that she had previously placed for the distinction, in the ceremony that was held this Sunday at the Royal Post Office, headquarters of the regional government.

Cano recalled that May 14 will mark 40 years of success ‘Today I can’t get up’. About the 1980s, he stressed that “at last” they could think as they wanted, speak as they wanted, dream and work. «That energy that had always been missed, we have missed it; But now that energy returns, I feel it, I feel it, “he transferred.

He has described Ayuso’s work in the pandemic as a “miracle”, since it has allowed culture to continue to exist, “that is also life.” “Many Catalan independence supporters, people who vote Podemos, Vox, everywhere, have told me if you see the president, two words, thank you and brave,” he concluded.