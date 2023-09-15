Nacho Cano, co-founder of Mecanoreturns to Madrid with “Malinche”, the musical not without controversy in which he wanted to recreate the history of the origins of Mexico. He does it with performances now also in English, happy for the success, although in his talk with EFE he does not avoid discussing the possible weight of the criticism.

QUESTION: Have you already removed all the creative thorns you may have had in your life?

ANSWER: I continue with the same principle that led me to start my career, that of doing what I like and getting paid for it. It’s a miraculous thing and I think about it every morning when I get up. For me that is being rich, says Nacho Cano.

A moment from the graphic screening of “Malinche”, the musical by Nacho Cano that is performed at the Ifema Fairgrounds in Madid. Photo EFE/Fernando Villar

What does “Malinche” represent?

Q: A few months ago, on this same stage, you celebrated your 60th birthday in tears. Given such a prolific and successful career, What does “Malinche” represent?

A: Everything I have learned, everything I have traveled and experienced, everything I have studied, compressed into a show that has taken me 12 years to create, seek financing and put on stage.

Q: When you decided that you were going to launch a project as monumental as this. Wasn’t it intended that the core of the story be less conflictive?

A: Yes, what happens is that it has always bothered me when I have gone to Mexico how poorly the history of that country has been told, how premeditatedly wrong.

Q: Why?

A: There are many historical errors, for example a very simple one is that Malinche was a traitor; She couldn’t be when she belonged to a people who were enemies of the Aztecs. I have found a way to tell it so that the Mexicans who come leave with a positive feeling about her story. And when that happens, you build your present with a different spirit, because you don’t have to excuse yourself, because you also have a country that has been great from the beginning.

Q: A bumpy start…

A: Of course, Mexico emerges from an explosion, but just like the universe did. And Mexico has something wonderful that none of the other cultures of conquests of humanity have, because the entire history of humanity is a history of conquests. But here there was miscegenation. Go a few kilometers further up the country, to see where the Indians who were there when they arrived are.

The history of Mexico

Q: Isn’t it a little strange that it is a Spaniard who reconstructs the history of Mexico?

A: The history of Mexico is the history of Spain. Mexico does not exist before the Spanish go. There were a series of opposing groups, mostly dominated by the Aztecs, who were actually 2% of the population when Hernán Cortés arrived. And they are all fighting among themselves.

Q: And to what extent does it affect the history of Spain?

A: It is the great feat in the history of Spain and what distinguishes it from all other empires, which they conquered and subdued. The Spanish arrived, but they created miscegenation, baptized and equalized the people. Of course abuses occurred, as happens today, but that is humanity, not the Spaniards of 500 years ago, who were much more civilized than those of today from my point of view.

Q: Has facing so much criticism been worth it?

A: Criticism is a strengthening element. Since I started in this, there have always been. I don’t have time to criticize anyone. I can do it in petit committee, but not a criticism that you leave written for posterity. That’s why doing it in a negative way is very delicate. Many journalists who do it would first have to see the work, know the artist, see his motivation and understand that every work, whether you like it or not, creates jobs.

Nacho Cano when he was in the group Mecano. Instagram photo

Proximity to Isabel Díaz Ayuso

Q: Could your proximity to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, have harmed you?

A: If we are in a country in which artists cannot say what they think and what they feel, we are in trouble. If I have to think how they tell me I have to think… I think how I think, especially when I meet someone. We must thank him very much that during the pandemic he kept the theaters open and that is why I was able to pay all the salaries. I supported it and I will continue to support it, because it is an opportunity for the city and our country. If I had a company and could, I would hire it.

Q: And in terms of the public, do you think it could have been bad for you?

A: I hope that there is an audience that comes to see me even if they do not agree with me supporting a person, I am not talking about a party or an ideology. What’s more, her party wanted to kill her, let’s remember that. I support the person.

Q: When you have forged a legacy as important as Mecano’s, is everything you do afterwards measured by that bar?

A: Obviously Mecano’s legacy marks, because there were 25 million records and hundreds or thousands of concerts. And above all it marks because it is present every day. I am very proud to have been part of that band and that it has survived time, which is the great critic and the one that can crush you.

Q: But your career in Mecano, of which you are so proud, somehow ruined your relationship with your brother, José María Cano. Would you change all that success and history with Mecano to maintain a better relationship with him today?

A: The history of the world and humanity is based on great achievements, compromises and disagreements. I think that fame in general brings you a series of people who surround you and put things in your head. There you have to know very well how to separate yourself and not let yourself be influenced, follow your pattern. There are people who do it better than others.

Let him understand that whoever wants.

Q: There must be a lot of discarded material from that time in drawers and computers. Will it ever see the light?

A: Yes, there is material out there that at some point may come out in some form or another.