The music producer Nacho Cano disassociated himself this Monday during his statement as an investigator before Judge Inmaculada Iglesias of the alleged irregularities surrounding the hiring of the Mexican interns who came to Madrid to perform in the musical show ‘Malinche’, declaring that he believes that He was “poorly advised” and that he handles the creative part, legal sources have reported.

The 19th investigating judge of Madrid is investigating the former member of Mecano and three of his collaborators for allegedly illegally hiring almost twenty young Mexicans. He is charged with a crime against the rights of workers and a crime against the rights of foreign citizens.

Nacho Cano arrived punctually for his court date tomorrow morning and stated that he would “hang around for a little while” in relation to his court appearance. The producer was arrested last July and accused the Police of going after him for his support of the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

In his statement, which lasted more than two hours, he limited himself to answering questions from the judge, the prosecutor and his lawyers. Legal sources have indicated that his attitude was somewhat arrogant and that even the judge would have called his attention.

Cano would have indicated that he was unaware of many of the matters related to the hiring that he has been asking about, indicating that his team managed them “by throwing the ball out of the way,” according to the same sources, and stating that he believes that he was “poorly advised.”

The prosecutor has insisted on inquiring into issues related to the scholarship agreement related to internships. The producer has stated that he focused on the artistic and creative part, again attacking the police officials who filed the police report.

Lesly, the complainant, has gone to court of her own free will to be able to have a face-to-face meeting with the producer. “He has no professional ethics. In other words, being the person he is, having the career he has, and he couldn’t bring us in legally. He is Spanish. I think he knows the laws. He continues to charge the box office and we don’t care. did not even pay the minimum wage,” he denounced.

In addition to Nacho Cano, Susana Jove, head of staff at ‘Malinche’, is expected to testify before the judge throughout the morning as an investigator.

The crimes investigated

Thus, Cano is being investigated for an alleged crime against the rights of foreign workers for allegedly hiring Mexican interns in his musical ‘Malinche’ in an irregular situation.

Precisely, this January 8 and 9, the police officers responsible for the report that was opened after the complaint of the Mexican intern working on the musical have testified as witnesses in the Madrid court.

In the case of the responsible police officer and the secretary of the report, they declared that there was a labor relationship and “exploitation”, while Cano’s lawyers have described the judicial process as “gross.”

“The statement of the two police officers, the inspector and the secretary, has been forceful, they have said that there was an employment relationship. The legal debate is to establish whether a relationship between an intern is employment or is not employment. This was clarified by the Royal Decree approved on January 1, 2024. The intern is a relationship similar to that of employment and therefore generates labor conditions and rights. They have declared that the days were endless, from 7 in the morning until 12 in the morning. night, many days. There was labor exploitation and that the crime against foreigners is probably also carried out by the violation of the border,” explained lawyer Alfredo Arrién, defense of the complainant Lesly Ochoa, in statements to the media at the doors of the judged.

For their part, José Luis González-Montes and Elena Fernández, Nacho Cano’s lawyers, stated that the criminal procedure is “a grotesque” and reiterated that during the statement their right to defense has been “curtailed” by pointing out their questions as “impertinent.” “.

“We continue with the absurdity of the criminal procedure that we are experiencing (…) The police report is riddled with irregularities. It was already presented on paper to alter the random distribution that must be due through the Internet. Then, the report in its content It contains all kinds of irregularities and inductions to the existence, which there are not, of indications of crime. First, regarding the entry as students of the scholarship recipients, which ignores and invokes a non-existent regulation from 2009. It is said. at all times of salary remuneration of employees and workers of the musical ‘Malinche’ with permanent maintenance of jobs in the musical, which is absolutely false, because they were interns in training, who are developing non-labor practices adjusted to the exactly established times”, González-Montes said.

Two of the witnesses are being investigated



The judge, who summoned the legal representative of the Arte Que Alimenta Foundation, the administrator of the hotel where the scholarship recipients of the musical stayed, the counselor and administrator of the Jana Producciones school and a representative of the Foundation to testify on January 9 Casa de México in Spain suspended the testimony of two of these witnesses upon understanding that they had “actively participated in the falsehood regarding the simulation of a training relationship and not an employment relationship.”

This was explained by Arrién, who also explained that the witnesses did not testify and that their statements will be taken again, although as investigated. Also this Thursday it was the turn of the intern in favor of Nacho Cano, Victoria Hernández, who assured that the music producer and ‘Malinche’ “has done everything legally”, at the same time that she accused the judge of “defaming”, although Lesly Ochoa’s defense lawyer assured that the witness has ratified her client’s version: “She came to Spain as a minor.”

Likewise, it has been discovered that the Jana Producciones school is the company with which they “tried to simulate” the training relationship and not the employment relationship, as Arrién pointed out.

The judge rejected the request for a free dismissal



On the other hand, the court rejected the requests from the Mecano member’s defense, later explaining that his defense had repeatedly provided “multiple writings” that did not “contribute” to resolving the alleged crime against the rights of foreign citizens and a crime against workers’ rights.

“Regarding the request for free dismissal [solicitada por la defensa, teniendo en cuenta que el objeto de este procedimiento es investigar si los hechos denunciados son constitutivos de un delito contra los derechos de los ciudadanos extranjeros y un delito contra los derechos de los trabajadores, no se analizaran las cuestiones que reiteradamente se plantean en los múltiples escritos que está presentando la representación de los investigados desde el inicio del procedimiento, las cuales han sido resueltas por resoluciones que han sido recurridas. Tampoco se hará referencia alguna a los hechos imputados a los Funcionarios de la policía Nacional que son objeto de procedimientos seguidos en otros juzgados de instrucción de Madrid”, resolvió.

Además, la jueza también desestimó la petición del equipo de Cano de expulsar a Comisiones Obreras (CC.OO.) como acusación popular en el procedimiento, asegurando que “no han cambiado las circunstancias que se tuvieron en cuenta en el auto que acordó tenerla por personada”.