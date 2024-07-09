The National Police arrested this Tuesday morning in Madrid Nacho Cano, music producer and former member of the musical group Meccano. The detention, advanced by Cadena SERcomes after the agents received several complaints in which he is accused of being responsible for a crime against the rights of the immigrant population and against the rights of workers for allegedly hiring illegal immigrants for his musical Malinche.

The investigation began after several complaints were filed months ago by young dancers from Mexico who were selected to participate in the musical and were rotating in the show. Cano has been arrested as the sole administrator of the company that manages the musical.

The producer has been released pending a court summons. He is accused of crimes of promoting illegal immigration and crimes against workers’ rights. In addition, a woman who is in charge of staff selection for the show has been arrested and there are also other people under investigation. The police believe that the recruiter offered the foreign dancers a period of training on the show in Spain with the promise of being hired when it premiered in Mexico.

A spokesman for Nacho Cano has declined to comment and has assured that throughout the day they will contact their lawyers to provide any clarifications they deem necessary, Fernando Navarro reports.

Malinche The show premiered in September 2022 and had a second season in 2023, by which time it had reached more than 350,000 viewers. Although it received some favorable reviews, it was also accused of “whitewashing” Spanish colonization in Mexico and of historical inaccuracies. “I have stayed with the part that interests me, which is the celebration, the mestizaje and the love. The artist takes a historical moment and makes a proposal. My proposal is that there are more things that unite us than separate us. The fusion of Mexico is what is important,” Cano responded in an interview with EL PAÍS in 2023.

Nacho Cano was awarded the regional Grand Cross in 2021 by the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Cano returned the honour and took off his sash to give it to the president: “My employees have been able to keep their jobs because you did not close,” he told her, breaking protocol, “for being such a good president, you deserve the medal.”

