Thinking about Chelsea, Madrid had fun, played well, bombarded Cadiz, won 2-0 and took 3 points thanks to goals from Nacho and Asensio in the second half. The best preparation for the trip to London: the return to Stamford Bridge is set for Tuesday. In the league, Madrid sleep at -10 from Barcelona, ​​on the field tomorrow in Getafe.

You are change — With La Liga now lost and this match with Cadiz tucked in the middle of the Champions quarter with Chelsea, Carlo Ancelotti has chosen for a considerable turnover, with 6 changes: Vinicius and Kroos in Madrid, Modric, Carvajal, Camavinga and Alaba on the bench. Inside Lucas Vazquez and Nacho to play full-backs, Rudiger among them next to Militao and further forward Ceballos and Tchouameni with Valverde and then Asensio on the line of Benzema and Rodrygo, moved to the left. See also Marbelle's boyfriend reappears in said video after he was considered lost

Cadiz Stake — Cadiz is a team that fights against relegation but plays without complexes, also because lately the results have not been bad. The symbol of Sergio’s team’s fighting spirit is ‘Pacha’ Espino, a tough charrua full-back who never gives up and who in the 12th minute hit the post with a powerful and precise diagonal from the left.

Five saves and a post — Then it was almost only Real Madrid, with goalkeeper David Gil, reserve for the suspended ‘Conan’ Ledesma who made 5 saves in the first half alone, some complex. Particularly inspired by Rodrygo, deployed in the position of Vinicius, and unfortunate Benzema who was first stopped by ‘Pacha’ with a professional intervention that seems to be a penalty (18′) and then after a save on Ceballos hit the crossbar with a sure shot (35′).

Unexpected goalscorer — At the beginning of the second half Rodrygo missed two more goals, in the first blocked again by the highly inspired David Gil, in the second served by Valverde with the goal available and a shot that was wrong. Madrid continued to asphyxiate Cadiz creating one chance after another. And he found the goal in the 72nd minute with an unexpected hero: Nacho, who passed to the right of the defense after Camavinga’s pass for Lucas Vazquez. For the right-footed Madrid defender, very precise from 20 meters and the first goal of the season, almost a year after the last goal scored, in Seville on 17 April 2022. See also Chelsea: Ineos makes a millionaire offer to buy it

10 for Asensio — Madrid doubled their lead shortly after thanks to a precise left foot from Asensio, who also scored on Wednesday with Chelsea and reached 10 goals of the season, then Carlo brought in Modric and Hazard for Rodrygo and Valverde. Asensio’s goal offers an interesting statistical relief: Madrid have reached 6382 goals in La Liga, one more than Barcelona. After 94 years in La Liga, the two greats of Spain are always in balance.

April 15, 2023

