Like all tournaments across the globe, the Spanish Football League witnessed the phenomenon of the “two brothers” that appeared on the “La Liga” rug over the years, and they have a prominent role, on the occasion of the confrontation between the two brothers Nacho and Alex Fernandez, in the meeting between Real Madrid and Cadiz tonight. “Wednesday” in the “31st round.”

The two brothers, Nacho and Alex Fernandez, grew up in Real Madrid’s academy, and were part of the most successful generations in La Fabrica in recent times. Nacho was a versatile defender and was able to develop his entire career at Real Madrid after his debut with the first team in April 2011, where He played more than 200 official matches for “Al-Abyad”, and he has also been an important part of all “Merengue” titles since then, including two “Liga” titles, 4 European Champions League titles, the King’s Cup, 4 Club World Cup titles, 3 titles. European Super Cup, and two Spanish Super Cup titles.

For his part, Alex, who is two years younger than him and a talented midfielder, had a more diverse excitement, with teams: Rijeka, Espanyol, Reading and Elche, before joining Cadiz in 2017, and he is one of the most important players in coach Alvaro Cervera’s plans, within the track. The wonderful ascendancy of the yellow team in recent years, and the first match of the season between Cadiz and Real Madrid in the Spanish League was the fifth time that Alex Fernandez faced Real Madrid in his career, and the second in which he met face to face on the field against his brother Nacho, and the first that he investigated. Winning and its time surpassing Cadiz 1-0.

Julio and Paci Salinas hold the record for the most two brothers participating in the “La Liga” with a total of 725 matches. The two brothers born in Bilbao came through the club’s prestigious academy, and they played together for the Basque club’s first team between 1983 and 1986, before they parted their way, and Julio achieved the midfielder. The offensive is a more successful career between the two, playing with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, ​​winning four successive titles in La Liga and the Champions League – and with Deportivo La Coruña, Sporting and Deportivo Alaves, but for his part, the central defender has a very respectable career, as he participated in nearly 450 matches for Athletic and Celta Vigo.

The career of the twins de Boer was exceptional, as Frank and Ronaldo were present in the legendary Ajax team in the mid-1990s, which won the Champions League in 1995, before they moved together to Barcelona, ​​to play under the leadership of their former coach Louis Van Gaal in 1999, and they achieved the title The Spanish League that season, but their time together in the “La Liga” lasted for only one year, as Ronaldo moved to the Rangers after one season, while Frank remained a mainstay in the “Camp Nou” until 2003.

The father of Thiago and Ravinia Alcantara, is Mazzinho, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994, and he also played in Spain during his career, so that his two sons spent much of their time in Spain during their childhood, and both of them were enrolled in the famous “La Masia” academy on their way to reach To the first team in FC Barcelona.

The two players left Catalonia after that, and the older Thiago is currently playing with Liverpool, while the younger Rafinha is with Paris Saint-Germain after joining him from Celta Vigo last summer.

Fernando Hierro is considered one of the most talented and accomplished Spanish players in history, as he led both Real Madrid and the Spain national team throughout his exceptional career, yet many football fans do not know that his two older brothers also played in the first division of Spanish football, on Its success is not, of course, matched.

Antonio Hierro played a few games with Malaga, while Manolo made a good career for himself in the Spanish League, where he played for Malaga, Real Valladolid, Real Betis and Tenerife, and Fernando and Manolo played in the center of the defense most of the time during their football careers, They even played defense together in Valladolid during the 1987-1988 season.

Kalou and Ikechoku were born in the Nigerian city of Abna and began their careers until they were able to play attackers at the level of the Spanish League. Ikechukwu spent almost his entire professional career in Spain with Recreativo, Huelva, Getafe, Zaragoza and Villarreal, where he played nearly 200 games in the «La Liga», while Kalou achieved Great success with Espanyol, Almeria and Levante.

The footballing relationship of the Argentine brothers Diego and Gabriel Milito was interesting from the start, as they rose together into two rival teams, Racing Club de Avellaneda and Independiente respectively, and made a name for themselves in the late 1990s as one of the most promising young players in Argentine football.

They met together in Spain at Real Zaragoza between 2005 and 2007, each of which proved to be one of the best in his position in La Liga (Diego was a striker, and Gabriel was a central defender). Later they faced each other when Gabriel moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2007, while Gabriel remained in The ranks of Zaragoza for another year before leaving to play in the Italian league.

Lucas and Teo Hernandez are the children of former Atletico Madrid player Joan Francois Hernandez, and they both rose through the Atlético academy, and emerged among the best defenders who reached the ranks of the first team in recent years, but in 2017, and although Teo shocked Spanish football by moving to the other side From the capital, by joining Real Madrid before playing any official match with Atletico’s first team.

At the moment, Teo is considered one of the best stars in the Italian league, as he plays with AC Milan. Meanwhile, Lucas has proven himself as one of the best defenders in European football with Atletico, winning the European League title in 2018, before moving to Bayern Munich. In 2019.

Most football fans know about the ups and downs of Diego Maradona in La Liga, first with Barcelona and later with Seville, but his younger brother Hugo spent some time in Spain as well, where he played with Rayo Vallecano between 1988 and 1990, when his brother Diego was in Naples.

Hugo helped Rayo Vallecano’s team climb to the First Division in the 1988-1990 season, scoring 6 goals during that season, before Vallecano’s relegation to the second division the following season.

Mikel and Xabi Alonso were born to play football, and were born to play with Real Sociedad in particular, the club in which their father Perico Alonso played and coached.

The two players rose through the youth ranks at Real Sociedad, and despite the 18-month age difference between them, younger brother Xavi was already on the pitch when Mikel played his first game for Real against Valladolid in the 2000-2001 season.

Mikel’s career did not start in the same way as Xavi’s career, with the younger brother winning the domestic and European championships with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, as well as the World Cup and the European Championship with Spain.

Exactly 16 months separated the birth of Enrique “Quini” and Jesus Castro, two brothers who each set out to play hundreds of matches in the Spanish top flight.

Queenie made a name for himself as one of the best goalscorers in the “La Liga” ever, scoring more than 200 goals in the first division during his career, while Jesus was a goalkeeper.

They became legends at their childhood club Sporting Gijón, and Quini moved to Barcelona in 1980 before returning in 1984, while Jesus played more than 400 matches en route to the career of a single-club player.

The family was struck by tragedy in 1993, when Jesus died by drowning after rescuing two children and their father off the coast of Pecon, northern Spain.