The Mexican team is still looking for its coach for the World Cup cycle that will officially start in March. It was expected that at this point the people of the Mexican Football Federation had already defined the strategist who would work towards the next World Cup, however, Yon de Luisa and his entourage have delayed the decision for too long because to this day they are still in talks with coaches to define who has the best sporting arguments to seek positive results.
The names are as follows, Miguel Herrera and Guillermo Almada, both of them already had a talk with the new director of national teams Rodrigo Ares de Parga and they put their arguments on the desk. Similarly in the race is Marcelo Bielsa, with whom there is still no definitive meeting and although it is an interesting option, it is clearly the most complex. Finally, Ignacio Ambriz has been included in the race in the most recent hours, when he himself had ruled out.
With the authorization of the people of Toluca, Ignacio Ambriz would have already had an interview with Ares de Parga, applying again as an option to take on the Mexican team. Nacho is someone highly regarded within the FMF and the owners’ board and his lack of interest in the position was surprising, however, he seems to have reconsidered and is at least once again in the final quartet, a situation that will also make the decision be postponed even longer than it already has been.
