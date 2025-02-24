The public complaint of the exeurodiputada Lola Sánchez Caldentey against Juan Carlos Monedero For alleged sexual harassment has generated a great impact on our country.

This Monday, the expolitics has connected live with In everyone’s lipsfrom where he has assured that in Pode They knew it from the moment they entered Podemos“

Lola Sánchez has also denounced through the morning of four the harassment she is suffering through social networks, where many users have not lost the opportunity to insult her, something that is affecting her love very strong shell, but It hurts a lot because my family hurts“

For his part, Nacho Abad has loaded against virtual stalkers: “In networks they are hacked. People are fool, imbecile sidereal, because I cannot use other adjectives for a matter of elegance and education. But tomorrow gives your heart mother or your father, Those who have killed them are the ones who are harassing you in networks“

“They will not think that they have been killed, but it is so. They are killing everyone who harass and insult. I would like all those women and men who are insulting you in networks to harass them in the same way a night, only for that they feel like a slug can harass you during a whole night“The Four program presenter added.

For his part, Lola Sánchez has pointed out that “all women” have ever lived in their lives this type of harassment, to which Abbot has questioned: “So why do they? policy?”. “Of course, me I became a stink inside Podemos for not swallowing with many things. When I tell something we can, some criticism … what I have told are things that have happened to me and I always receive attacks, “said the exeurodiputada.