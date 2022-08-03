Jorge Luna, a Mexican Facebook user and a veterinarian from the Autonomous University of Yucatan, told the story of his pet, ‘Nachito’, who fought to the death against a poisonous viper to defend his family.

“Goodbye, Nachito. Goodbye, brave baby, you paid with your life to protect your family from whom you knew could harm them“, can be read on Luna’s Facebook account.

We will never forget you, you were a hero defending your family

According to what he said, a coral snake – with the scientific name Micrurus – entered the house and, although the dog fought with all his might and managed to kill it, he was injured and could not survive the poison of the bite.

Likewise, the veterinarian sent a farewell message to his dog and assured that he will not be remembered as a pet, but as a hero: “Thank you for the year of love and adventures that you gave us, we will never forget you, you were a hero defending your family“.

This species of snake is characterized by striking colors such as red, black and yellow; being known and feared in the Central American country for its dangerous poison.

Known to be one of the most poisonous

“The bite of a coral snake does not initially cause the feared effects. It is not painful or causes swelling in the affected area, and the other symptoms may not manifest for up to twelve hours. But, if an antidote is not applied, the neurotoxin will begin to disrupt the connections between the brain and the musclescausing speech difficulties, double vision and muscle paralysis and, ultimately, respiratory and cardiac arrest,” explains the website of the ‘National Geographic’ channel.

The page also makes it clear that these animals usually only attack in self-defense and are not usually seen by humans, as they prefer to avoid danger.

