,,A possible transfer to Heerenveen is still pending,” Haye said in front of the ESPN camera afterwards. ,,I don’t understand how things are going lately, also in communication. The amount is there, but it has hardly been responded to. And it’s starting to take on such forms that it really bothers me.”
Haye has been making a big impression at NAC lately. The 26-year-old midfielder was also the big man against PEC. At the first goal he gave the assist and he was at the basis of the winning goal with a nice deep pass.
It seems as if there are other interests at play
“I think it’s an amount that has never been paid for a player of my age at this level,” continues a visibly indignant Haye. The midfielder points to the rumors surrounding a takeover of NAC as a possible culprit. ,,It seems as if there are other interests playing in the background and I have a hard time with that.”
“If you think I’m so valuable to the club, I would have expected a little more respect,” concludes Haye. “Just in communication.”
