,,A possible transfer to Heerenveen is still pending,” Haye said in front of the ESPN camera afterwards. ,,I don’t understand how things are going lately, also in communication. The amount is there, but it has hardly been responded to. And it’s starting to take on such forms that it really bothers me.”

Haye has been making a big impression at NAC lately. The 26-year-old midfielder was also the big man against PEC. At the first goal he gave the assist and he was at the basis of the winning goal with a nice deep pass.