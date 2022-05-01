NAC Breda has put attacker Jeredy Hilterman out of the selection. Hilterman was taken over from FC Emmen last winter. At that club he attended the championship party on Saturday and addressed the thousands of fans from the podium.
“I’m human too and I made a mistake,” he said with little respect for his current employer. “I’m sorry, my apologies, but I came back for a party.”
Hilterman seems to be speculating on a return to the Drenthe club. The fragment shared on Twitter is not appreciated in Breda, where NAC is still in the fight to reach the play-offs. “Jeredy Hilterman is immediately excluded from the group as a result of verbal expressions during the FC Emmen championship party. His behavior does not help in the group process with a view to achieving and being successful in the play-offs,” NAC Breda said on Twitter. “That’s why Jeredy will not participate in group activities for the time being.”
Hilterman has played thirteen league matches for NAC so far, scoring twice.
