“I’m human too and I made a mistake,” he said with little respect for his current employer. “I’m sorry, my apologies, but I came back for a party.”

Hilterman seems to be speculating on a return to the Drenthe club. The fragment shared on Twitter is not appreciated in Breda, where NAC is still in the fight to reach the play-offs. “Jeredy Hilterman is immediately excluded from the group as a result of verbal expressions during the FC Emmen championship party. His behavior does not help in the group process with a view to achieving and being successful in the play-offs,” NAC Breda said on Twitter. “That’s why Jeredy will not participate in group activities for the time being.”