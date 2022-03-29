In a letter that Wim van Aalst sent to all shareholders of NAC yesterday, he makes a fervent plea for City Football Group. “They know us. Helped us a lot with the cooperation agreement (2016-2021). With free players of stature. And major investments in our training complex in Zundert. At City, it’s all about football. Their network is the best guarantee to return to the premier league,” he writes in the letter.