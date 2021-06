Ton Lokhoff is NAC. For half a century. With that message, supporters and sponsors want to turn the wind in Breda. They are more than tired of the intrigue in the Rat Verlegh Stadium and are demanding the return of the beloved technical director with harsh words, online petitions, cancellation of sponsorship contracts and announced actions. And linked to this is the departure of general manager Mattijs Manders and trainer Maurice Steijn.