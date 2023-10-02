Jean-Paul van Gastel has not managed to brighten up his debut as coach of NAC Breda with a victory. The ‘Pearl of the South’ did not get further than 1-1 against Jong FC Utrecht in the Galgenwaard stadium. NAC is therefore in 16th place in the Kitchen Champion Division, three positions behind Jong FC Utrecht.
