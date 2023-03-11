NAC Breda has increased the pressure on Almere City in the battle for the third period title in the Kitchen Champion Division.

Due to snowfall, Almere itself did not play against Jong FC Utrecht on Friday evening. Later on, NAC beat Alex Pastoor’s team with a convincing victory over MVV (4-1). Almere must win the canceled duel with the talents from the Dom city to ensure the playoffs. At NAC, Icelander Elias Mar Omarsson was the big man. He had been waiting for his first goal since coming to Breda, but on Friday evening he immediately scored three in his fifth game for NAC.

PEC Zwolle also made no mistake. The leader of the Kitchen Champion Division won 3-2 at Willem II. Last week, PEC Zwolle had beaten FC Den Bosch with a record score, 13-0. Incidentally, Den Bosch suffered another major defeat, even without the now dismissed trainer Jack de Gier. VVV-Venlo defeated the team from Brabant 4-0. See also Traffic | The street festival closes the streets in Alppila today, the arrangements affect public transport

PEC took the lead after just under fifteen minutes via Haris Medunjanin. He shot in after being passed by Ryan Thomas. The Greek striker Apostolos Vellios made it 0-2, after being sent into the depth by Davy van den Berg.

© Pedro Shutter Photo Zwolle



Erik Schouten made it exciting again not much later, by heading in after a corner kick from Matthias Verreth. That happened after half an hour. More than 10 minutes before the end, Medunjanin made it 1-3. Michael de Leeuw then scored another goal for the Tilburgers.

Goldcrest Black

It was not enough for the third period title, but ADO did do good business when visiting TOP Oss in the battle for a play-off ticket. After a red card for Malik Sellouki, the team showed resilience several times and won thanks to goldcrest Joël Zwarts, who scored twice: 2-3. It gave ADO an important three-pointer, with which the team moved into 8th place, which entitles it to the play-offs at the end of the season. The deficit in that place is now three points. See also Migrants - The other side of the war: borders closed for non-Ukrainians

Heracles remains on promotion course

In the battle for one of the two direct promotion spots, Heracles Almelo has taken three important points. John Lammers’ team won 2-0 against Jong AZ and therefore went to 60 points, eleven more than Almere and three less than leader PEC.

The game started 45 minutes later than planned, but that didn’t spoil the fun. After just four minutes, more than 11,000 spectators could cheer for a goal by Ismail Azzaoui. Just before the final whistle, the Heracmen were allowed to jump up one more time because Riginio Cicillia made the 2-0 deep in injury time.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Kitchen Champion Division position (Click on the bar with ‘Regular’ for the period position)



See also Scholz (SPD): Survey clap for new chancellors and traffic lights

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Kitchen Champion Division





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.