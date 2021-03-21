The little girl had been in the ICU since last Tuesday after being resuscitated from a cardiorespiratory arrest A Red Cross volunteer resuscitates the little girl. / efe RC MADRID Sunday, March 21, 2021, 18:38



Nabody, the immigrant girl of just over two years old who arrived in the Canary Islands last Tuesday, has died after being hospitalized in critical condition in the intensive medicine unit of the Maternal and Child Hospital of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in critical condition.

The little girl, who arrived in Spain with her mother and sister, originally from Mali, did not was able to survive the damage after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest and severe hypothermia from which two Red Cross medical personnel managed to revive him upon arrival at the Arguineguín pier.

The minor was aboard a patera that was rescued by Maritime Rescue in waters near Gran Canaria. A total of eight children were traveling in it, two of them in serious condition. When disembarking, the girl was in cardiorespiratory arrest, so a member of the Red Cross practiced her on the same dock resuscitation maneuvers until you can get it back.