Nabiullina: The Central Bank may prohibit banks from selling some products to individuals

Chairman of the Central Bank (CB) Elvira Nabiullina warned banks about the possible introduction of a ban on banks selling certain products to individuals. She stated this during a speech at the XX International Banking Forum, her words are quoted by website regulator

Nabiullina recalled that the Central Bank has the right to suspend the sale of certain products and demand a buyback if these products were sold in bad faith.

In the spring, some violations were identified in the sale of insurance and investment products by banks, especially in large banks, she recalled. Nabiullina promised to repeat these checks in the fall, emphasizing that if repeated violations are detected, the regulator reserves the right to take “strict measures.”

In addition, the regulator is preparing proposals for a bill to increase the fines of banks for dishonest sales of their products. Nabiullina recalled that in some countries such fines are multi-million and multi-billion dollar. “We will follow this path. It’s useless to wait here,” summed up the head of the Central Bank.

Earlier, Elvira Nabiullina said that the Central Bank’s forecast for this year implies both maintaining the key rate at the current level and increasing it. According to her, further decisions of the regulator will depend on the situation in the economy.