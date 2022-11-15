The head of the Central Bank Nabiullina announced the need for structural restructuring of the Russian economy

The economic situation in Russia may worsen, the head of the Central Bank (CB) of the country, Elvira Nabiullina, admitted. Her words lead Interfax.

“We really need to look at the situation very soberly, with open eyes – this is the main thing. And be ready for any development of the situation, ”Nabiullina urged. She also stated that, despite the difficulties, it is necessary to carry out a structural restructuring of the Russian economy.

Nabiullina added that the task of the financial sector and monetary policy is to decide how to finance future changes in the country’s economy.

In parallel, on November 15, the head of the Central Bank said that inflation in Russia does not differ much from the rate of price growth in comparable economies, adding that low price growth benefits businesses and the public.