The head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina, during a panel discussion at the Gaidar Forum, spoke about the contribution of the regulator and its monetary policy to the growth of the welfare of Russians. Discussion broadcast underway on the forum website.

“Monetary policy, in my opinion, certainly contributes to the growth of welfare. Low and controlled inflation – why we fought for it so hard, its beneficiaries are the general population, “Nabiullina said.

Related materials Knocked from below 2020 was the worst year for the global economy. Why is this crisis compared to the Great Depression? Came to their senses The West has decided to abandon oil and gas and has already found a replacement for them. Is Russia ready for this?

At the same time, according to her, the ability of the Central Bank’s monetary policy to influence the rate of economic growth raises questions. “It is important to define what economic growth should be. Because economic growth is not a sufficient condition, but a condition for the growth of welfare. What should be the economic growth so that welfare constantly grows, so that it is not fleeting so that it does not depend on market factors, “said the head of the Central Bank.

She also noted that the very concept of GDP growth and its impact on the national and world economy requires understanding.

The Gaidar Forum takes place at the RANEPA on January 14-15. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, it is held in a mixed format: participants perform at the RANEPA venues, and viewers watch them online. “Lenta.ru” acts as an information partner of the forum.