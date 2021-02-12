The head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said that the cancellation of agreements to stabilize food prices will not lead to a jump in prices. RIA News…

According to her, the cancellation of agreements to stabilize prices for sunflower oil and sugar will not have a big impact on the overall inflation rate. Also, no price jump is expected.

In December, the Russian government announced a set of measures in connection with the rise in food prices in Russia. The agreements, in effect until April, set ceilings for wholesale and retail prices.

Earlier, Nabiullina said at an online conference following a meeting of the regulator’s board of directors that the Bank of Russia no longer sees opportunities to ease monetary policy. It was also reported that the Central Bank’s decision to maintain the key rate had almost no effect on the ruble exchange rate. As a reminder, the Central Bank, following the results of the meeting of the Board of Directors, for the fourth time in a row kept its key rate at 4.25% per annum.