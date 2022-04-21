The head of the Central Bank Nabiullina said that Russia is not in danger of default due to the availability of financial resources

The head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina ruled out a default in Russia. According to her, the country has all the necessary financial resources. TASS.

“Russia has all the necessary financial resources, no default threatens us,” she assured. According to the Russian Ministry of Finance, as of February 1, 2022, Russia’s external public debt amounted to $59.5 billion, including debt on external bonded loans – $38.97 billion. In total, the country has 15 active bonds with maturities from 2022 to 2047.

Earlier in April, the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, announced that Western sanctions would lead to a default in Russia. She predicted Russia’s GDP would fall by 11 percent as hundreds of large companies left the country. Von der Leyen considers default in Russia a matter of time.

For his part, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said that Russia’s default could turn into a moral and material default in Europe. He is convinced that the default on Russia’s obligations turned out to be the “deep strategy of the European Union” and the “secret plan” of Brussels and the United States.

Nabiullina herself warned that already in the second or third quarter of this year, the economy would enter a period of active structural transformation. “Sanctions primarily affected the financial market. Now they will increasingly begin to affect the real sectors of the economy, ”said the head of the Central Bank. Nabiullina also noted that for some time the Russian economy will be able to exist thanks to reserves, but they are finite.