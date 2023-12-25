RBC: Nabiullina did not evaluate the awarding of the “destroyer of the year” status to her

The head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, first commented on her being awarded the status of “destroyer of the year” by the Politico newspaper in November for her contribution to strengthening the Russian economy. In a conversation with RBC, she said that it is not easy for her to comment on this situation, and added that the Central Bank will continue to pursue policies aimed at maintaining a stable financial sector.

It's hard for me to comment, it's difficult. I believe that the Central Bank has led, is conducting and will continue to pursue a policy aimed at ensuring that income is not depreciated by high inflation, that there is a stable financial sector, that it allows saving the savings of people and businesses and provides financial resources for structural restructuring of the economy Elvira Nabiullinahead of the Central Bank of Russia

Nabiullina urged not to think that the Russian economy is “knee-deep in the sea”

According to the head of the Central Bank, the Russian economy quickly rebuilt itself under sanctions due to its market nature and business, which adapted quite quickly. At the same time, she urged not to think that the country’s economy is now “knee-deep in the sea.”

“We must be prepared to increase sanctions pressure. We were able to respond to the main challenges, if we talk about the financial sector, but there are also problems in the financial sector that have not been fully resolved, including cross-border payments,” Nabiullina noted.

Among other problems, she named a decrease in confidence in the financial market.

Politico called Nabiullina “the main technocrat” in the Russian government

In November of this year, during the presentation of the rating, it was noted that “over the decade that Nabiullina spent at the helm of the Central Bank of Russia, tight monetary policy has repeatedly saved the ruble.”

In addition, according to journalists, thanks to the regulator’s policy, “it was possible to prevent the consequences of unprecedented Western sanctions aimed at depleting the Kremlin’s treasury.”

In addition to the head of the Central Bank, the top “destroyers” according to the American publication included Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who received the title of “spoiler of the European Union”, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock, who was called “straightforward” for her militant style of conducting foreign policy, and the Spanish “revolutionary” Carles Puigdemont, who in 2017 tried to hold an illegal referendum on the separation of Catalonia from Spain.

How the Kremlin assessed the role assigned to Nabiullina

On November 29, Nabiullina’s role was also appreciated in the Kremlin. According to the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, thanks to the actions of the Central Bank, macrostability was ensured in the economy, which had entered a growth trajectory.

Then Peskov noted that, despite the unprecedented burden of restrictions, these positive factors cannot be ignored.