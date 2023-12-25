Head of the Central Bank Nabiullina: freezing Russian assets has become very painful

One of the most significant problems for Russia after the introduction of Western sanctions was international payments. The most painful restrictions for the country were named by the head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina.

She noted that Russia has been living under sanctions since 2014 and the risk of increasing restrictions has always been taken into account – in particular, stress tests have been carried out with numerous financial institutions. As a result, as the head of the Central Bank pointed out, the large banks that came under sanctions were largely ready for this. So, for example, the threat of being disconnected from SWIFT has been relevant since 2014, so a national payment infrastructure was being built, Nabiullina explained.

The problem, exactly the problem, was international payments, they are still a problem, although we are trying to solve it See also The plan of the SBU to blow up an object in the Kharkiv region to accuse Russia was revealed Elvira Nabiullinahead of the Bank of Russia

At the same time, Nabiullina called blocking and freezing the assets of private individuals an extremely painful topic for Russia. She indicated that they are trying to solve this problem in various ways together with the government. The head of the Bank of Russia considers the freezing of reserves a negative signal for all central banks, but notes that the floating exchange rate and currency restrictions helped in this situation. In general, the country was able to maintain financial stability, Nabiullina concluded.

Photo: Vladimir Baranov / Globallookpress.com

Nabiullina became “destroyer of the year” according to Politico

In November, the American publication Politico published a ranking of the most influential people in Europe for 2023 and compiled a list of the main “doers,” “dreamers,” and “destroyers.” Nabiullina topped the rating of “destroyers” of Europe. The head of the Central Bank of Russia was awarded this title for her efforts to “prevent the consequences of unprecedented Western sanctions.” “While the West tried to cut Russia off from global financial markets and block the country’s access to money and technology, Nabiullina managed to fend off and stabilize the economy,” the publication wrote.

Nabiullina, reacting to her inclusion in Politico’s top list, said that it was difficult for her to comment on this situation. According to her, the Central Bank will continue to pursue a policy aimed at ensuring that income is not depreciated by high inflation, so that the financial sector remains stable and provides financial resources for the structural restructuring of the economy.

Putin called Western sanctions stimulating

As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, sanctions from Western countries stimulate the development of the domestic economy. The head of state admitted that the restrictions imposed on Moscow cause a number of problems and force it to reschedule previously made decisions. At the same time, Putin said, the country has new opportunities that it is beginning to take advantage of.

Related materials:

The Russian leader also indicated that structural restructuring of the economy had naturally begun in Russia. According to him, the Russian Federation, against the backdrop of restrictions, was forced to invest money in the development of agricultural production within the country. Putin called the incident a fundamental phenomenon in the Russian economy.