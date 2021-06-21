Printing and distributing money to Russians will not accelerate the economy, but will lead to inflation. This negative consequence was named by the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“The demand will grow, but the supply will not, and there will only be an increase in inflation instead of economic growth,” she said. Nabiullina also said that cutting the key rate to zero would lead to a sharp rise in inflation. “It would definitely be double-digit numbers. There would be several dire consequences at once. First, the ruble would fall. Secondly, business would stop investing in development, ”the head of the Central Bank emphasized.

Explaining why this does not happen in developed countries, Nabiullina said that they “have accumulated experience, trust in the authorities.” Therefore, no one runs to stores, but everyone understands: if there is a jump, then inflation will quickly return to normal. According to her, in developed countries, the rate increase may become a problem due to large debts. The Central Bank believes that inflation is likely to rise a little more over the coming months, and its decline will begin in the fall.

Nabiullina also named the reason for the rise in prices in Russia. According to her, the whole point is in the imbalance of supply and demand. She also believes that freezing prices is dangerous, as it can lead to a shortage of goods.