The imposition of US sanctions on Russia’s public debt may lead to short-term fluctuations in the ruble exchange rate, but it does not carry systemic risks. This was stated during a briefing by the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina.

“If there are such sanctions, there may be short-term fluctuations in liquidity, but, in general, our level of public debt is very low … by international standards, one of the lowest,” she said.

According to the head of the Central Bank, a responsible budgetary policy is being pursued in Russia and the state debt is in a controlled area – all this does not create systemic risks to financial stability.

“In any case, we have all the tools to cope with volatility in the financial market,” Nabiullina said.

She also said that inflation in Russia by the end of 2021 will be lower than current values, but above 4%.

The head of the Central Bank said that the Russian economy is recovering faster than expected. She noted that consumer demand has moved to sustainable growth and against this background, in a number of industries, production is already exceeding the level before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on the same day, the Central Bank for the first time since December 2018 raised its key rate by 0.25 bp to 4.5%.