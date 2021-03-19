The head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina during a press conference assessed the initiative to divide Russians into categories for obtaining loans on favorable terms. Event broadcast was conducted on the regulator’s YouTube channel.

Nabiullina commented on the proposal, previously made by the Central Bank, on the categorization of borrowers. Those of them who will receive the status of “qualified borrower” were asked to make available a wider range of services.

In particular, among them, the opportunity to obtain a loan at a reduced or floating rate. “We cannot say that we are inclined or prefer to introduce such a category. Personally, I have doubts. We still have to see how the distinction between qualified and unqualified investors will work, ”said the head of the regulator.

She also added that such regulations require discussion with market participants. At the same time, another rule may appear in the future – about a ban on the issuance of loans to citizens already burdened with debts.

The Central Bank has already introduced the division of retail investors trading on the exchange into several categories. Qualified investors will have access to more instruments from next year. To do this, they will need to fulfill a number of conditions, including the presence of at least six million rubles in a brokerage account, or specialized education or experience in stock trading.