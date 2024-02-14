The threat to cybersecurity will only grow. This was stated on Wednesday, February 14, by the Chairman of the Central Bank (CB) of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, during the “Cybersecurity in Finance” forum.

“We are seeing an increase in the share of refunds being made to people who have suffered from cyber fraud. Well, as it increased, it was 4.4%, now it’s 8.7%. Less than 10% of funds are reimbursed to people, that is, this figure is still quite low. Yes, the number of successfully repelled attacks by banks has increased, but so has the number of successful attacks—almost 1.2 million transactions without customer consent,” she said.

According to the head of the Central Bank, the long-awaited turning point in the fight against cyber fraudsters did not happen; attackers are “very inventive.” In addition, she continued, citizens more often take out large loans and give them to scammers, and every fourth ruble stolen from banks is borrowed. Nabiullina explained that one of the main tasks facing the regulator in 2024 is the need to combat credit fraud.

“We see that not only our country, but many countries are facing this challenge. And in general, the topic of cybersecurity, of course, has an international dimension; cooperation with other countries is very important here,” emphasized the chairman of the regulator.

Earlier, on February 13, the Central Bank reported that Russian banks in 2023 prevented fraudsters from stealing almost 5.8 trillion rubles from clients. In addition, last year credit institutions returned about 1.4 billion rubles to clients, which is 8.7% of the volume of transactions carried out without their consent. A year earlier, this figure was 618 million rubles (4.4%). The regulator also directed the information of 576 thousand scammers’ phone numbers to be blocked and initiated the blocking of 43 thousand fraudulent websites and pages on social networks, the regulator added.

Prior to this, on February 1, Ozon Bank analysts presented the results of a study according to which the number of Russians deceived by scammers when making purchases on the Internet decreased over the year from 66 to 44%. In half of the cases (51%), the scammers managed to steal no more than 5 thousand rubles, and in another 13% of thefts they managed to obtain an amount from 5 thousand to 10 thousand rubles. 8% of Russians were able to steal from 10 thousand to 20 thousand rubles. At the same time, the use of traditional deception scenarios, which are replaced by more complex schemes, is reduced.