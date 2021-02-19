The Bank of Russia does not exclude an increase in the key rate already this year, if the economy has time to fully recover, said on Friday, February 19, the head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina.

“It all depends on the situation in the economy, we will watch. In principle, we do not exclude it, but much depends on the situation. It is impossible to predetermine here, “she said, answering the question. “RIA News” on whether the Central Bank can raise the key rate in 2021 if the economy recovers.

At the same time, the rate reduction, according to the head of the regulator, is possible only if disinflation factors prevail in Russia.

“We are in the main directions of monetary policy – this is our main document that defines how monetary policy is carried out – we are considering different scenarios. We have four scenarios there. There is a disinflationary scenario when inflation will decline. And in this case, a rate reduction is possible. But, in our opinion, the baseline scenario does not imply such disinflationary risks, ”Nabiullina explained.

On February 12, the head of the Central Bank said that the Russian economy could reach the level it was before the coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2021.

On the same day, it was also reported that the Bank of Russia decided to keep the key rate at 4.25% per annum.

In addition, the Central Bank said that in February and March this year, annual inflation will reach a maximum and will decline in the future. According to the regulator’s forecasts, the average price of Urals oil per year will increase from $ 45 per barrel to $ 50. The same price figures will be in 2022 and 2023.