She doesn’t give up. After being diagnosed with the disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), Nabito’s mother assured that she keeps the faith and trusts that her son will be able to recover. Likewise, she said that, with the help of her daughter-in-law, they are giving the comedian the best care during these difficult times.

In addition, she indicated that, despite the fact that Nabito at times wants to “throw in the towel,” she remains firm to be able to convey her strength to him: “I have a lot of faith and I don’t lose it to this day, but there are times when my son loses his patience, but I keep going” indicated for the cameras of “You are in all”.