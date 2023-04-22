the comedian John SandovaHe, better known as Nabito, received a visit from his friend Manolo Rojas, who brought him a gift for his great esteem for him. Both are remembered for their humorous work in “El reventonazo de la Chola”. As you remember, at the end of 2022, the comedian revealed on the Ernesto Pimentel program that he was diagnosed with a disease that affects his nervous system, for which he had to stop appearing on the screens of América TV.

What disease does Nabito suffer from?

In November 2022, turnip He recounted in “El reventonazo de la Chola” that he is going through one of the most difficult moments of his life, as he lives with an incurable disease that was detected five years ago. The popular comedian suffers from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Ernesto Pimentel promised to give him all the help possible.

“I am not 100%. In 2018, at the Mogrovejo Hospital, they detected me and the doctor told me that he would have six months to live. I was shocked, ”he said at the beginning. ALS (also called Lou Gehrig’s disease) is progressive and has no cure, severely damages the nervous system, weakens muscles and limits physical functions.

Nabito is moved by a gift from Manolo Rojas

Manolo Rojas decided to surprise the comedian Nabito. She approached him to give him a pair of shoes. The traveling comedian did not expect such a detail and was moved, so he only managed to say: “Thank you, thank you very much.”

“I told you that I was going to give, nothing more. Nabito, I love you very much. These are for you. I hope it looks good on you. (…) The best,” said Rojas, while handing the present to his dear friend.

