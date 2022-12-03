the comedian John Sandoval, better known as Nabito, opened the doors of his home for the program “You are in all” and narrated the difficult situation he is going through after learning that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The comedian stated that he feels more “relieved” to express the evil he faces and is gratified by the support he receives from his family.

After detailing that he went to several specialists in the country, the reporter asked Nabito if he is considering going abroad to treat his illness. Given this, Sandoval said yes. “ I don’t know what else to do, I’ve been to chiropractors. It’s not that I want help sitting around and doing nothing. No, I keep chambeando, I want to keep chambeando” , said the comedian and could not help but break. In addition, he reported that he will continue to work on his YouTube channel, as well as on TV in the program “El reventonazo de la Chola”.