‘Nabito’ is a comic actor who won the hearts of thousands of Peruvians in ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’, in which together with other actors and at the same time Ernesto Pimental He was responsible for brightening the souls of the followers of the entertainment program; However, the news that shocked many was that John Sandovalbetter known as ‘Nabito’ He has an incurable disease that deteriorates him little by little: sclerosis.

‘Nabito’ reveals that the doctor gave him 6 months to live

‘We all heal’ is the podcast of psychotherapist Lizbeth Cueva, in which her interviewees—all from the local media—reveal quite intimate and, many of them, painful details of her private life. In the last chapter of it, the guest was John Sandovalalias ‘Nabito’, who detailed how difficult it is to live with an incurable disease like his.

It was in 2017 when the first symptoms of ALS began to appear, but it was not until a year later that he was diagnosed: “In mid-September (2018), I was diagnosed with Amyotrifocal Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)“, he detailed. “At that moment, the doctor told me ‘I give you six monthsbecause, supposedly, this disease is very fast. First it will be your arms, then your legs, then your face and finally it reaches your heart‘”. About the evil, he said: “It affects the motor system of the brain. You lose the connection and that’s when the muscles die.”

Lizbeth Cueva highlighted: “(The doctor) told you that all of this was going to happen in 6 months, we are talking about 2018 and a long time has passed.” Later, the comedian revealed that shortly afterward his wife told him that she was pregnant and later his father had a stroke and passed away.

‘Nabito’ leaves an important life message

Despite the adversities, the actor addressed his audience and declared: “Never stop doing, for anything or anyone, what makes you happy”. The specialist was grateful for having him in her program and, at all times, motivated him to continue fighting.

What incurable disease does ‘Nabito’ have?

‘Nabito’ revealed that he suffers from ALS and, as indicated by the WHO, “amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a disease of the neurons in the brain, brain stem, and spinal cord that control the movement of voluntary muscles.” Currently the actor is hopeless and has lost strength in his arms and legs.