The former Egyptian Foreign Minister, Ambassador Dr. Nabil Fahmy, considered the Arab Strategic Forum to be one of the important forums in the Arab world due to its rich topics that shed light on many issues and challenges facing the Arab world in the political, economic and social aspects.

He pointed out, during the launch of the forum’s work yesterday, under the title “The State of the Arab World Politically and Economically 2024,” that the forum discusses ways and methods that help governments anticipate the future of what is coming, by bringing together academics from various research centers, praising the accuracy of the selection of topics that It was presented during the short sessions of the forum for the purpose of answering the questions of Arab societies.

He pointed out that the Arab scene is surrounded by many challenges in light of the many successive events taking place in the world and the region.

He continued that the positive aspect is that the Arab world has been able, in many cases, to take the initiative and address the issues facing the Arab region, which is an opportunity to restore the Arab role and impose its vision, not only in its region, but also to contribute positively to the existing international situation.