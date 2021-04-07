Specialists have warned of nutritional supplements and slimming products sold through social media, which cause serious health problems for the health of their users, especially if they suffer from chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure or diabetes, while Dubai Municipality confirmed that it applies a tight control system to the products traded locally.

Emirates Today has detected a spread, recently, in advertisements for slimming products and nutritional supplements on social media, sold by people and not from licensed and approved companies, with home delivery service.

The Director of the Health and Safety Department in Dubai Municipality, Dr. Nassim Muhammad Rafee ‘, stressed the need to ensure that the sold product is a nutritional supplement, whether in the market or via websites, registered with it through the “My Product” application, which provides a consumer database that provides him with all the data about the product. To feel safe before consuming it, and to protect it from products that may harm his health.

She emphasized that all consumer products, including health supplements imported through Dubai outlets, and traded in the markets, are subject to an integrated control system, which starts from the stage of evaluation and technical study of the safety of each product to be imported and traded during the registration process, as consumer products are allowed to be imported and traded only after being registered in “My Product” system, after fulfilling the health and safety requirements, and adding that the municipality is implementing a tight program to control products that are traded in the local markets.

It also confirmed coordination with the concerned authorities in the country to withdraw unsafe products, according to the circulars and notices issued in this regard, in addition to the global notices related to the products that may be traded in the local market.

She explained that health supplements are preparations that are taken orally, and contain basic nutritional components, in order to support human health, by providing some important nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, salts, and some types of herbs, enzymes, fatty and amino acids used in supplements intended for athletes.

She indicated that the municipality informs consumers about the safe use of health supplements, through social media, and also publishes information related to prohibited products.

She said that one of the most important reasons for the non-conformity of health supplements is that they contain prohibited substances that are not declared on the product identification card, and can only be discovered through laboratory tests, and among those substances are stimulants with negative side effects on health.

For her part, the therapeutic nutrition specialist, Nadine Andari Halabi, warned against resorting to slimming products or supplements sold through social media, stressing that many of these products are not subject to the necessary studies and research to obtain the approvals for approvals from the competent authorities before putting them on the market, This makes its results and impact unknown to the user, which may expose him to great health risks, most notably “increased heart rate, high blood pressure, insomnia, tension, sleep disturbance”, and may also affect liver function.

She emphasized that there are no magic solutions for losing weight, as these products are promoted by many celebrities on social media, as nutrition clinics receive a lot of those who used these products influenced by misleading advertising, as most of them are unsafe, and their disadvantages are great in the short and long term.

And she continued: “To lose weight, one should know the cause of weight gain from the ground up, and then work on treating the causes, whether they are lifestyle, hereditary or hormonal causes, as it is not possible to follow a specific pattern of weight loss without direct treatment of the causes.”

For his part, the physical effort and public health consultant, Dr. Osama Kamel Al-Lala, warned against consuming slimming and slimming products that are sold in the market, or promoted by sellers through social media, stressing that they do not burn fat as their promoters claim, but rather work to rid the body of fluids. In addition to containing inactive substances that negatively affect human health.

He stressed that the safe and sound way to lose weight is to follow a healthy diet, exercise, in addition to healthy sleep, stressing that what the manufactured products cause is emaciation and not agility.

He pointed out that the chemicals promoted on the Internet carry false claims for treatment, tempting obese and overweight patients to buy and eat them.

He explained that “Sibutramine”, which is found in slimming and slimming products, is chemical and manufactured in China and Pakistan, and it is prohibited to circulate internationally due to its danger to health.

He mentioned that these products do not burn fat, but rather negatively affect the satiety center in the brain, and then the person loses the feeling of hunger at the expense of damages to his body, such as heart and brain strokes, poor concentration and nervousness.

He stressed that monitoring such products is strict by the municipalities, but they are sold illegally, whether by workers in fitness centers, or through social media.

